SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said.

Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Sandolval-Romero is charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, conspiracy to traffick cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for the keeping of controlled substance.

He was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Tuesday.

The joint operation was conducted by the Sanford Police Department, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the State Bureau of Investigations, and the Highway Patrol.