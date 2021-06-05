16-year-old charged after teen fatally shot at graduation party in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old was arrested after a teenager was killed in a shooting while at a Sanford hotel celebrating a graduation early Saturday, according to police.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Baymont Hotel at 2614 S. Horner Blvd., a news release from Sanford police said.

The call at the hotel was about a person who was shot.

“Upon officers’ arrival they located one male victim in the parking lot with gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Jason Lamont Harrington Jr., 18, of Sanford, was taken to the Central Carolina Hospital emergency room for treatment, police said. He died at the hospital “a short time later,” the news release said.

Police said that a parent “had rented a room at the hotel for her son to have a graduation party,” the news release said.

Lee County School District officials said Harrington was a former student of Lee County High School and had transferred out of the district in 2019.

A 16-year-old has since been charged with murder and possession of firearm by a minor, according to police.

The 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center in Raleigh. No other information was released by police.

Police said anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department Investigative Division at 919-777-1050.