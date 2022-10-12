ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night in Harnett County, according to Erwin police.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of West M Street, according to police.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officers said they do not believe this was a random shooting.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody yet, and they are still investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Lt. Ennis at 910-591-4212 or the Erwin Police Department at 910-897-5122, or Harnett County Dispatch at 910-893-9111.