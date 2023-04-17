SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old student was charged after making a bomb threat against a Lee County high school, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., a bomb threat was called in to Southern Lee High School. Lee County School Administrators took safety measures and deputies searched the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Deputies said the search did not reveal anything suspicious and the regular school schedule resumed.

With the help of administrators and staff, investigators identified a suspect. Deputies executed a search warrant at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the Pocket Community of Lee County. The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old juvenile was apprehended.

Juvenile petitions were secured for the student for communicating threats, communicating threats of mass violence on educational property and resist, delay and obstruct.