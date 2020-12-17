17 school districts, 11 charter schools across NC to participate in COVID-19 testing pilot program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A pilot program for rapid COVID-19 testing is coming to 17 school districts and 11 charter schools across North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services announced.

In a press release Thursday, NCDHHS said the pilot program will be at K-12 public schools where in-person learning is taking place.

According to NCDHHS, the goal with the pilot program is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by quickly identifying students and staff who may have the virus.

More than 50,000 federally funded rapid antigen tests have been sent to the selected districts and schools.

The tests will be used for students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in close contact with someone who has.

“This program gives us another tool in our toolkit to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state and to keep children in the classroom, which we know is vital not only to their academic growth but also to their health and emotional development,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We will learn from these pilot schools and plan to expand the program early next year. We are thankful to the local education agencies and local health departments in the pilot program for their partnership in these efforts.”

In order to have been selected for the first phase of the program, local education agencies had to confirm to their local health department that each participating school can get parental/guardian consent before testing, maintain enough supplies of personal protective equipment, have trained personnel to administer tests and report test results to state and local public health agencies.

The schools in the pilot program will use the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test card, which uses a nasal swab to detect COVID-19 and provides results in 15 minutes without laboratory processing.

Only trained personnel can perform the swab, NCDHHS said.

Below is a list of participating schools and districts: