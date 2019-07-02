17 tubing in Cape Fear River become stranded in Harnett County

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were in the process of rescuing 17 people from the Cape Fear River in Harnett County Monday night.

The incident was reported around 9:55 p.m. in the river near Erwin, according to Harnett County Emergency Management Coordinator Zach Shean.

The group of 17 had been tubing in the river since lunch and became stranded, Shean said.

The group later managed to make it to the river bank where they will be picked up by rescue boats, according to officials.

No one was injured.

