17-year-old charged after Wilson church hit by gunfire, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with firing shots outside of a church in Wilson on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Wilson Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church located at 106 Reid St. in Wilson. People at the church said they heard several gunshots outside the church. Officers also found where the church had been hit by stray shots, the release said.

Officers determined several people were in the area when the shots were fired. They were able to identify one of the suspects as the 17-year-old arrested. That suspect was charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count of discharging from an enclosure, police said.

That suspect was given a $150,000 secured bond. More arrests are expected, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, the release said.

