17-year-old charged after victim shot in the face in Tarboro, police say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police said a 17-year-old is in custody and is facing charges after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Chesterfield Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday to a report of someone shot.

They found a 41-year-old suffering from an injury to the face. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators said they learned a 17-year-old was involved in the shooting and had fled on foot. The suspect was later found at a house on Virginia Avenue.

After securing the area and just before a police K-9 was used to search the home, the teenager surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

A short time later, Tarboro police Lt. Mike Trevathan and K-9 Titan found the gun they said was used in the shooting in nearby woods, police said.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a handgun by a minor. He was taken to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

