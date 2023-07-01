ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for a suspect who shot a teenager in a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning.

At about 5:59 a.m., officers said they were called to the Double Tree Hotel on the 650 block of North Winstead Ave. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon an initial investigation, officers said the suspect fired multiple rounds from a gun in the parking lot and one of the bullets hit the boy.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

They said investigators found the weapon at the scene.

There appears to be no immediate threat to the public at this time, according to the police department.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637) or message police directly using the MyRMT mobile app.