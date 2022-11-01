OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler injured in the mass shooting on Oct. 22 in downtown Oxford has been released from a hospital.

Police said the 18-month-old girl was released sometime at the end of last week.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses of the shooting. Police have not arrested a shooter.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, police responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue. Officers were directed by people on the scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims’ ages were from 18 months old to 64 years old.

Police told CBS 17 someone fired their gun into a crowd of more than 100 people that had gathered after a memorial service, mourning the loss of a family member and friend.