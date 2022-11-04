ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — US-64 is closed in both directions after an 18-wheeler overturned during the Friday morning commute and spilled hazardous materials, according to Rocky Mount police.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that the crash happened sometime around 7 a.m. near Exit 470 (NC-97) and Church St.

The road will be closed in both directions until about 1:16 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Police said their emergency crews responded to the scene.

The truck was the only vehicle involved and the driver was the only person inside, according to officers.

They said no injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

As of about 10:30 p.m., police said the road would probably be closed for two to three more hours.

NCDOT suggests the following detour for those driving through the area:

Motorists must take Exit 469 (US 301 Bus South/N Church Street) and turn right. Continue on US 301 BUS South to NC 97 and turn left. Continue on to NC 97 to re-access US 64.