CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Kaitlyn Olivia Adams, 18, went for a walk with two Schnauzers on Tuesday evening and has not been seen since, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies said on Wednesday.

Her family said she was last seen leaving for the walk at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Cypress Church Rd. and Cypress Rd. in Cameron, N.C.

While she went missing in Moore County, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has announced on Wednesday that it is working to locate Adams.

Adams has hazel eyes and brown hair. She stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Adams was last seen wearing black running shorts, a light green tank top and black flip-flops. The two songs she was with are a black standard Schnauzer, and a gray standard Schnauzer. Her two dogs are also missing.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being, a flyer from the Aware Foundation of Virginia said.

If you have any information on Kaitlyn’s whereabouts, please call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Department at 910-893-9111.