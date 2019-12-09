18-year-old arrested for killing brother in Southern Pines, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police have arrested a man on murder charges.

Police say Gregory Elijuan Gay Jr., 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

This arrest stems from a Dec. 2 criminal homicide/murder investigation.

Police say the homicide took place at Gay’s home on Talmadge Way.

An investigation revealed that Marquese Donte Steadwell, 26, also a resident of the home, was shot by Gay. It was later revealed that Gay was Steadwell’s brother.

Steadwell later died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Following his arrest, Gay Jr. appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and is being held at the Moore County Detention Center, without bond, pending a December 19 court hearing.

