18-year-old arrested for man’s murder in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) An 18-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount that took place the day before, police said Tuesday.

Jakolbi Harrell, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held at the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a shots fired call to find Dominic Mercer, 34. He died at the scene.

No further information was released.