Arrest made after teen killed, brother critically injured in Sanford Econo Lodge shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Sanford police say they have made an arrest after an 18-year-old was killed and his brother was critically injured in a shooting at the Econo Lodge Hotel late Saturday night.

Police also announced that a third victim — a 16-year-old male — was also shot during the incident.

The shooting was reported just before midnight at the motel at 1403 N. Horner Boulevard in Sanford.

Upon arrival, officers found the two brothers with gunshots wounds inside room 150. During an investigation Sunday, police later discovered the third victim.

Police say 18-year-old Davion Orlando Newby was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, 19-year-old Rahki Orentheo Newby is listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

A 16-year-old male was injured in his abdomen in the shooting, police said Sunday afternoon.

Randall Joseph Craven, 16, of Lower Moncure Road in Sanford was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Craven is being held without bond. He has a first appearance scheduled in Lee County District Court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department Investigative Division at 919-777-1051.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now