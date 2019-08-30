18-year-old student arrested for threat at Campbell University

Breaking News
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – A Campbell University student was arrested Thursday afternoon for communicating threats, according to a Facebook post made by the university.

Willard McKiver, 18, is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

“At first, I was kind of, like, shocked because I don’t really hear of stuff like that happening,” said freshman Melissa Wells. “I come from a small town. Like, my school is kinda small. So, it’s kind shock at first, but I was relieved they took care of it pretty quickly.”

Fellow freshman Natalie Treadaway added: “Just like how fast they reacted toward the issue. Just proves how safe the campus is compared to other schools.”

Arrest records list McKiver’s home address as Armitage Drive in Durham.

“This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody. Relevant Campbell staff are cooperating fully with this investigation,” the university said in the post.

“The safety and security of our Campbell community is our top priority. We thank our Campus Safety office and the Harnett County Sheriff’s department for their swift efforts.”

