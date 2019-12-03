18-year-old wanted in Southern Pines homicide investigation

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man is wanted for his role in a Dec. 2 homicide, police said.

Southern Pines police are looking for 18-year-old Gregory Elijuan Gay Jr. Police say the homicide took place at Gay’s home on 918 Talmadge Way.

An investigation revealed that this was not a random act of violence and was the result of a domestic incident between the victim and the suspect.

Gay is described as standing 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Investigators say that this was an isolated incident; however, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

No additional information pertaining to this investigation will be released, as this investigation is still ongoing and the release of information could jeopardize the investigative process and future court prosecutions.

