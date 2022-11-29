RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who federal prosecutors say trafficked at least 33 pounds of both cocaine and methamphetamine will spend 18 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that 42-year-old Chris Montreal Davis was sentenced to 216 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in March 2021 to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and 500 grams or more of cocaine, and distributing 50 grams or more of meth and aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors say Davis operated stash houses as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Goldsboro, and law enforcement said they raided those “trap houses” twice in 2019.

Among the items they seized in those raids were cocaine, heroin, four handguns, an assault rifle, and a crossbow.

Prosecutors said Davis was “conservatively” responsible for helping to distribute more than 33 pounds of cocaine, 33 pounds of methamphetamine, and 45 grams of heroin.