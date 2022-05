ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department collected 185 pounds of medications to safely destroy in its “Annual Pill Take Back.”

The department hosted its event on April 30 and said it delivered nine boxes of medications to be destroyed, both from Saturday’s event and from throughout the year, which accumulated to the 185 pounds of pills, Chief of Police Bobby Martin said.

Martin also said the pill drop consisted of old and unused medications and was open to anyone.