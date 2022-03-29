ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina drivers might soon be able to get part of a settlement if their licenses were revoked due to not paying fines, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles.

More than 185,000 drivers who had their licenses revoked due to not paying fines, penalties and court costs will be notified within the next 60 days, the DMV said. Eligible drivers will be contacted by mail and email.

Those drivers can have those revocations lifted if a sentencing court declares that the driver could not afford to pay the fines, according to the announcement.

A template for drivers to use to apply for a settlement is available online. Eligible drivers can be mailed the form upon request. The form must be filed with a sentencing court.

The settlement comes after a May 2018 lawsuit from the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina Legal Foundation, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

For more information, visit resolvetrafficdebtNC.org.