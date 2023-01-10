ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross.

The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said.

Residents were displaced from seven different units, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

As a result of the fire, 19 people were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Photo courtesy: American Red Cross

Photo courtesy: American Red Cross

Photo courtesy: American Red Cross

Photo courtesy: American Red Cross

The organization is providing emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food and relief items such as toiletries, as well as health and mental health services, the news release said.

“We are now entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fires is very real,” the news release said.

People can receive fire safety tips and donate to the Red Cross by visiting their website.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to the blaze. It’s not clear how the fire started.