19-year-old arrested for missing man’s murder, arson in Robeson County, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old was arrested Friday for murder, arson, and a litany of other charges in connection with the death of a man missing since Tuesday, a news release said.

Justin Cody Hunt was reported missing Wednesday after having last been seen in Pembroke by family members on Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was last seen with a friend and last spoke with family on the phone around 9 p.m.

The friend Hunt was with was located around 10 p.m. Wednesday after he was involved in a crash near Interstate 74 and Selma Road in Lumberton, the release said.

Austin Ransom is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary. He was given no bond for the murder charge and $2 million for the others.

No other information was available. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

