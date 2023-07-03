ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot in Nash County last weekend.

Multiple people fired shots at each other during the incident at Double Tree Hotel on the 650 block of North Winstead Avenue on Saturday morning that led to a teenager getting shot, police say.

PREVIOUS: 17-year-old shot in hotel parking lot, suspect fled scene, Rocky Mount police say

During the investigation, officers say they found that two vehicles sustained damage from gunfire, along with a round entering the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

According to police, 19-year-old Achontay Cotton of Enfield was identified as one of the shooters, and was determined to be an associate of the victim and was not responsible for the victim’s injuries.

Cotton was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, as well as three counts of damage to property, Rocky Mount police say.

He’s being held in the Nash County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

Police say the victim is currently listed in critical condition.