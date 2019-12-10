19-year-old arrested in Roanoke Rapids after police find backpack with edible marijuana products in car

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police found a backpack stuffed with edible marijuana products after investigating a car for having expired tags, according to a news release from the police department.

The bust happened Dec. 5 shortly after 2 p.m. Officers were investigating a vehicle for expired tags when they discovered the driver had active warrants for littering, the release said.

Officers became more suspicious because the people in the vehicle were hesitant to give their information to them. A K-9 was brought in and alerted to the presence of drugs, police said.

A backpack was found in the trunk. There were six bags containing edible marijuana snacks, a large vacuum seal bag, and digital scales inside the backpack, police said.

Albert Donald, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance. His bond information wasn’t available.

A second person — 19-year-old Katrell Miles, of Greensboro — was arrested on an outstanding littering warrant. He was given a $2,000 bond and will be due in court on Jan. 15.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now