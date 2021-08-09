19-year-old charged with child sex crimes after taking Moore County teen from home, sheriff’s office says

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man faces child sex crime and kidnapping charges after the sheriff’s office said he took a 14-year-old girl from her home without her parents’ consent.

On Sunday, Moore County deputies were called to the Vass area in regards to a 14-year-old girl who went missing.

Deputies learned the girl had voluntarily left with 19-year-old Noah Lee Braxton of Parkton. The teen’s parents did not consent to the girl leaving with Braxton, the sheriff’s office said.

The two were located with help from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Braxton was taken into custody without incident.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Braxton was charged with second-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties, statutory rape of a 14-year-old, and statutory sex offense of a 14-year-old.

He is being held under a $700,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.

Braxton knew both the girl and her parents before the incident, the sheriff’s office said.