19-year-old charged with murder in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police announced Monday the arrest of a 19-year-old in a murder that occurred last week.

Anthony Horne (Guilford County Jail)

Anthony Horne is charged with killing 53-year-old Derrick Anthony Bryant on June 11.

The shooting happened Friday around 10 p.m. in the 600-block of Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Bryant with a gunshot wound.

First responders and EMS rendered aid, but the man died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Horne is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro without bond, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.