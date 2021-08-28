19-year-old found dead from shooting, car wrecked in ditch in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was found dead from gunshots after Rocky Mount police found his car in a ditch late Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. as a gunfire call along South Wesleyan Boulevard/U.S. 301 bypass, according to a news release by Rocky Mount police.

While checking the area, police spotted a car in a ditch in the 1100 block of Arbor Lane, which is just off South Wesleyan Boulevard near Bethlehem Road, the news release said.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, was found dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

No other details were released.

“This case is actively being investigated by the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division,” the news release said.