ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they are investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said they were called to the end of Evans Farm Road near Hollister in reference to a homicide.

When they arrived, they said they found 19-year-old Quincy Mills dead in his vehicle.

The family of Mills has been notified, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they are actively following leads.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.