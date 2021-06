ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old was killed and a 17 year old was injured in a shooting in the 1800 block of Windsor Drive Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area around 8:30 p.m. and located the teens, both males, suffering gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to the hospital and the 19-year-old was pronounced deceased.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.