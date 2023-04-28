TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a Thursday deadly shooting near Fountain.

Caleb Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Farmville, was found shot in the 3000 block of Happy Lane by deputies around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. The road is a little more than one mile north of the Town of Fountain that is in Pitt County.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any more information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Lt. Tinder or Detective Crispin at 252-641-7911.