19-year-old woman stabbed to death in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death late Monday off Ward Boulevard in Wilson, police said.

Just after 11:15 p.m., Wilson police officers were alerted to a stabbing in the 1700 block of Ward Boulevard.

Responding officers found a large crowd of people in the parking lot between the nearby convenience store and bowling alley.

Amid the crowd was the stabbing victim who was identified as Trinity Williams.

She died at the scene, police said.

Wilson police are still actively investigating this case.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.