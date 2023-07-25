CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle chase Monday night led to the arrests of four men and the seizure of marijuana with a street value of $1 million.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the Sampson County sheriff’s deputies Criminal Interdiction Team and Special Investigation Division conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe for a motor vehicle violation.

Initially, the vehicle briefly stopped but then fled. Deputies said they re-engaged the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to their lights and siren. The vehicle traveled for several miles before the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a field on Green Path Road at Staton Hall Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, information led investigators to obtain a search warrant on a warehouse and vehicle at 7727 Plainview Highway. Collectively, the pursuit and search warrant yielded around 1,200 pounds of marijuana. Two additional suspects were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The following individuals were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:

Johnel Alexander Aldaya, 35, of 1287 Schaub Drive, Apt. A., Raleigh, was the driver of the Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said. A secured bond was set in the amount of $1 million.

Alexander Joes Aldaya, 40, also of 1287 Schaub Dr., Apt. A., Raleigh, was the passenger in the Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said. A secured bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, of 102 Artesian Drive, Garner. A secured bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

Dioelmi Lora, 35, of New Haven, Conn. A secured bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

Cerrone and Lora were in the warehouse when it was searched by authorities, the sheriff’s office said.