OSGOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in a county community.

The sheriff’s office said human remains were found in the Osgood Community of Lee County on Thursday, but first made aware to the public on Monday evening.

It also said it is working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office on the open investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not specify whether the remains have been identified, where or how they were found in the Osgood Community.

This is the first reported case of remains found in central North Carolina in 2023.

The last report came out of Goldsboro on Dec. 9.