HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the May death of a Hollister teen.

On Monday, investigators from Halifax County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on four subjects for the murder of 19-year-old Quincy Mills. Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects.

Mills, 19, was found shot dead in a vehicle on the night of May 12 at the end of Evans Farm Road near Hollister, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s detectives with help from Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Devon Hinton Jr., 21, and Devonte Montrell Sykes, 19, both of Rocky Mount. Both are in the Halifax County Jail without bond. Their first court date is Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for Zakevion Jaques Hilliard 19, of Hollister, in connection with the murder of Mills. Hilliard has ties to the Hollister and Rocky Mount area. The fourth sought is a juvenile.

This case is still ongoing and Investigators will continue to follow up on all matters involving this case including the whereabouts of Hilliard and the juvenile involved.

Investigators ask for citizens with any information whether small or large to contact Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, Halifax Central Communication at 252-583-1991 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.