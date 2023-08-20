ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Rocky Mount announced Sunday they made two arrests in the shooting death of a man outside a liquor store Saturday night.

The deadly shooting stemmed from an argument inside the Nash County ABC Store at 1322 Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Authorities said the dispute inside the ABC store spilled outside where the shooting happened just after 8 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds, the news release said.

EMS crews and other first responders provided first aid to the victim. However, the victim, Marquis Farmer, 30, died at the scene, police said.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was recovered. Two men are charged in connection with Farmer’s death.

Zyon Rasheem Betts, of Prince William County, Virginia, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the news release said. Betts is being held in the Nash County Jail without bond.

Pierre Antoine Tucker, of Rocky Mount, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact, according to police. Tucker is being held in the Nash County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

Police said anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450 or 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.