SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested after a drug raid at a home in Lee County last week, officials said.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at a home along Minter School Road, nearly two miles south of Sanford, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

During the raid, deputies seized fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen rifle. A photo from the sheriff’s office showed the rifle, some scales and drugs wrapped in plastic bags.

Two men who lived in the home are facing several charges — with the youngest held on a $150,000 secured bond, deputies said.

Victor Mauricio Lopez, 20, was charged with trafficking opioid by possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a place for sale of controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia.

The second man, Rafael Heriberto Lopez, 26, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

He was held on a $6,000 secured bond.