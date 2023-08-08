WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon and another man were arrested after drug raids at their homes last week in Warren County, according to deputies.

The first raid was at a stash house of a man known as “Joker,” according to a Friday news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Jamel Trey Armstrong in Warrenton, the news release said.

Inside the home, drugs and a stolen gun were found, deputies said. Since Armstrong “Joker” is a felon, deputies said he was not allowed to have a gun.

He was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, a felony count of maintaining a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia possession, the news release said.

Armstrong was held in the Warren County Jail on an $86,000 bond.

Next, “after an extensive investigation,” a search warrant was executed at a man’s home on Hamlet Road in the Warren County community of Arcola, deputies said.

Cocaine and marijuana were found in the home, the news release said.

Forest Dale Richardson was arrested and was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver of Schedule ll controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of Schedule Vl (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Richardson was held in the Warren County Jail on a $52,000 bond.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community and our citizens for their support in our efforts to fight crime,” deputies said in the news release.