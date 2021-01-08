2 arrested after killing man, burning body to cover up crime, Nash County sheriff says

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been arrested after the body of a 27-year-old man was found shot and burned along the road last week, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Dominick Jermaine Parker, 27, was found dead in the 8300 block of N.C. Highway 58 North on Dec. 30.

Deputies were called to the area in reference to a brush fire.

When officers got to the scene, Parker’s body was found nearby.

The investigation revealed that Parker had been shot and killed, deputies said.

After Parker’s death, the suspects attempted to cover up the crime by trying to burn the body, which resulted in the brush fire that led to the initial discovery, deputies said.

On Friday, deputies announced two people were arrested in connection with Parker’s death.

Elijah Devone Alston has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment/failure to report a death. He is currently behind bars at the Nash County Jail under no bond, deputies said.

Cimone Altanese Johnson was also arrested in the case. She has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, along with other drug charges that were outstanding from an ongoing unrelated narcotics investigation, deputies said.

Johnson is currently in the Nash County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown at this time, deputies said.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.