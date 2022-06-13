ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were busted after one acted as a motel housekeeper and robbed a person in Rocky Mount over the weekend, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:40 a.m. Sunday at the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan

Blvd., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“The victim stated that a subject acted as housekeeping, brandished a firearm, and took US

currency before fleeing the scene,” the news release said.

Police checked surveillance video and were able to identify the suspect vehicle arriving and leaving the Executive Inn, officials said.

Monday, police were on a “focused patrol” at another motel just a few blocks away and spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle, the news release said.

Also, police saw “one suspect walk to the vehicle, where he spotted the mark(ed) patrol vehicle and

quickly ran back inside the hotel room,” the news release said.

The two suspects were then found in the motel room at Hal Orr’s Inn and were arrested.

Kareem Young, 32, and Kentrell Smith, 33, were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize or injure.

Both were given a $250,000 secured bond and held in the Nash County jail.