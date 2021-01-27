2 arrested after vehicle break-ins in Moore County, sheriff’s office says

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County deputies arrested two people in connection to vehicle break-ins and vandalizations in the Vass area, a news release said Tuesday.

Roberto Conley Fowler Jr., 36, of Vass, and Austin Micheal Ward, 20, of Broadway were arrested Monday.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered a vehicle “bring broken into and vandalized” in the Vass area on Monday. Fowler and Ward were arrested after further investigation by deputies, the release said.

Fowler was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of motor vehicle parts, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana.

He was given a $75,000 bond.

Ward was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle parts, identity theft, assault on a government official, and two counts of resisting a public officer. He was given a $30,000 bond.