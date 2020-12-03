2 arrested, charged in murder of teen in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been arrested and charged with killing a teen in a November shooting in Rocky Mount, police said.

The arrests were made Tuesday but they weren’t announced until Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen dies in 2nd Rocky Mount shooting in less than 24 hours, police say

According to police, Jahere Keshun Jones, 20, and a 17-year-old are now facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy that occurred on Nov. 21.

When police arrived at the scene in the 700-block of Hammond Street around 4:45 p.m. they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot, authorities said. The teen died at the scene.

Jones and the other teen suspect are both being held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond.

