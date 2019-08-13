2 arrested for string of thefts in Moore, Harnett counties

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men have been arrested in connection with thefts in Moore and Harnett counties, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Ignacio Encisco Hernandez, 35, of Sanford, and James Ernest Ross, 37, of Carthage, were arrested Friday. They’re each being held at the Moore County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said it received “numerous reports” of thefts in the Carthage and Cameron areas between May and June.

“While investigating the cases further, the same two suspects were linked to crimes in the city of Sanford and certain areas of Harnett County,” the release said.

According to the release, Hernandez and Ross are each charged with:

1 count of felony breaking and entering

1 count of felony larceny after breaking and entering

1 count of felony possession of stolen goods

4 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle

1 count of felony larceny of motor vehicle

1 count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

1 count of felony financial card theft

3 counts of misdemeanor larceny

1 count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Ross is also charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Both are due in court on Wednesday.

