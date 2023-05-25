ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Guns, ammo, cash and drugs. A search warrant in Rocky Mount ended in the discovery of all four and the arrests of two people.

Ervin Ray Hendricks, 40, and Tanisha Battle, 44, share the same home address in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive where a warrant was executed on Wednesday.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, several people had complained of possible illegal activity at the home, triggering an investigation.

On Wednesday, 160 grams of cocaine, heroin and weed were found in addition to two firearms with high capacity magazines, a news release from the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

Courtesy Major Eddie Moore/Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Following the search, Hendricks and Battle were both arrested and charged for the narcotics violations. While being taken into the custody of the Nash County Detention Center, officers said they discovered an additional 16 grams of powder cocaine on Hendricks’ person.

Hendricks received a $150,000 bond while Battle was given one amounting to $125,000. They’ve both bonded out and were scheduled for a first appearance in court on Thursday, the sheriff said.

Both received the same four charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, according to the sheriff.

For a bonus stash found in the jail, Hendricks also received a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a jail premise.