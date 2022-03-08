ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police arrested two people, but are still looking for the gunman after a man was shot at a business late Sunday night, a news release said.

Police were called to a business along the 400 block of S. Wesleyan Boulevard around 11 p.m. Sunday, but they didn’t find anyone who had been shot. Witnesses told officers that people tried to enter the business, but were stopped by security, the release said.

However, the suspects ran before police arrived.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot. While investigating, they were told that a 22-year-old shooting victim had arrived at Wilson Medical Center, the release said.

The man was in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

Investigators were led to a Motel 6 where they found the suspect vehicle in the shooting. They obtained a search warrant for the car and the motel room. They seized “numerous firearms and ammunition,” the release said.

On Tuesday, Rocky Mount police said Lamont Lewis, 38, and Najee King-Knight, 24, were arrested. Both were charged with accessory after the fact and were jailed on $80,000 bonds.

Lamont Lewis. (Courtesy of the Rocky Mount Police Department)

Najee King-Knight. (Courtesy of the Rocky Mount Police Department)

Police said Khalil Banks, 24, is not in custody. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Khalil Banks. (Courtesy of the Rocky Mount Police Department)

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.