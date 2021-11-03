2 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies reported in Raleigh and Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police announced Wednesday they arrested two men in connection with a string of armed robberies targetting cell phone and convenience stores.

Don Lee Johnson Jr., 28, of Durham was charged with 23 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and four counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Johnson was also arrested on three 2019 warrants charging him with providing fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor probation violation, and an unsupervised probation violation.

Desmun Lamon Sutton, 31, of Durham, was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of accessory after the fact, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Sutton was also arrested on an indictment for possession of cocaine.

Johnson and Sutton were arrested by the Durham Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Team (SET) and Robbery Unit following a brief foot chase Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street, the release read.

Both were in Durham County Jail. Johnson received a $610,447.50 bond and Sutton received a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.