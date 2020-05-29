2 arrested in deadly shooting at Wendy’s drive-thru in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man shot and killed Thursday at the drive-thru of a Wendy’s in Harnett County, police said.

Dunn police were called to the Wendy’s at 594 E. Jackson Blvd. around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in the drive-through of the Wendy’s.

The shooting victim was identified as Xavier Lemon, 31, of Coats.

Dunn police identified the suspects as William Brandon McNeill, 26, of Benson and Miesha Kenyata Thompson, 29, of Erwin.

“It is extremely scary the fact that it was in broad open daylight around all these people. A restaurant on both sides, a gas station, a Walmart shopping center,” said Dunn Police Chief Clark White. “We were very fortunate no one else was injured.”

McNeill was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Thompson was charged with first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Both are being held at the Harnett County jail without bond.

“We had some very good witnesses that assisted in this investigation and without everyone’s help it would have been very difficult to take care of,” Clark said.

Customers at the Wendy’s were shocked to hear about the violence.

“It’s crazy it was in the daylight. That’s kind of wild,” said Chase Murray. “I just went through there. I didn’t think that could happen there.”

Dunn police investigators said the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

“None of the people involved in this particular case were from the City of Dunn. They were from surrounding areas. It was just a location that two parties met at the same time,” said Clark.

Dunn police thanked Erwin police and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office for their help.

“It was a very strong collaborative effort,” said Clark.