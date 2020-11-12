2 arrested in New Jersey in connection with 2019 Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police announced Thursday the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a September 2019 double shooting that left one man dead.

Police have charged Rashawn Grant and Tyrone Martine with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury in connection with the Sept. 1, 2019, murder of Namir Davis and the shooting of another man.

According to police, Davis was shot and killed on the 100-block of St. Francis Court. Another man with him was also wounded.

Grant and Martin were recently taken into custody in Newark, New Jersey, and extradited back to North Carolina.

Both men are currently being held in the Edgecombe County Jail without bond.

