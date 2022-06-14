ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested and charged in a Roanoke Rapids drug bust.

Police said they had received multiple complaints about a house in the 500 block of Whitaker Street and began an investigation.

When police searched the house on Monday, they said there was “methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and numerous items drug paraphernalia.”

Police said David Sparks, 55, and Charles Pearson, 60, were taken into custody.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police

“Sparks was charged with possession with intent to sale or deliver schedules I and II along with possession of drug paraphernalia. Pearson was charged with possession with intent to sale or deliver schedule II, felony possession of schedule I, and possession of drug paraphernalia,” according to a statement.

Police said both Sparks and Pearson received a $15,000 bond.