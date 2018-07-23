2 arrested in shooting of teen in Rocky Mount

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tirell Battle and Antonio Marquette Dickens (Rocky Mount Police)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - Rocky Mount police said two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old on in Rocky Mount on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old was standing in a parking lot at 1129 N. Fairview Rd. around 8:47 p.m. when he or she were shot in the lower back, officials said.

A description of of the suspects' vehicle was given to police and it was later found on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Antonio Marquette Dickens and Tirell Battle, both of Rocky Mount, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, police said.

Dickens was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delaying an officer.

Dickens was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and larceny of a firearm.

Battle was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Dickens and Battle are both being held in the Edgecombe County Jail.