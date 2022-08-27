SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say they have arrested two men after finding drugs during a traffic stop.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents pulled them over Wednesday on Lemon Springs Road near Minter School Road, according to reports.

Thomas Henry Corns, right, and Sammy Ray O’Quinn, left (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies identified the driver as 40-year-old Thomas Henry Corns.

They say they arrested him after discovering he was in possession of Heroin.

Agents say they noticed the passenger, 56-year-old Sammy Ray O’Quinn, trying to swallow and destroy several bags of a controlled susbtance.

They took him out of the car to prevent him from consuming narcotics and destroying evidence, then evaluated him by EMS and arrested him, deputies say.

Lee County deputies previously arrested O’Quinn in June when they stopped a car for traffic violations on Walker Road.

Sammy Ray O’Quinn, the driver, and Daniel Ray O’Quinn, the passenger, were found with about 81 grams of meth, nine grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of marijuana, a small amount of crack cocaine, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.

They were both charged with an extensive list of drug-related charges and each held on a $250,000 secured bond.

O’Quinn is now facing more charges after Wednesday’s arrest.

He is charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute Herion, possession with intent to sell and distribute Methamphetamine, alter/destruction of criminal evidence, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $500,000 bond.

Corns is charged with possession of Herion, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was issued a $25,000 bond.